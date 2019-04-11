|
October 20, 1930 - April 8, 2019 Renee Wayne Golden passed away peacefully in her home on April 8, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Ada and Benjamin Wiener, Renee spent most of her adult life in Los Angeles. Renee was a highly respected entertainment attorney, who enjoyed her literature along with her love for travel and nature. She is survived by her only son Philip Golden and his wife Annabel, as well as her sister Suzanne Sunkel, cousin Felice Entratter, nephew Keith Lifton, niece Heather Kellner and her beloved pet, "Baby Girl."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019