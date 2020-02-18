|
|
October 27, 1933 - February 15, 2020 Renee passed peacefully after a brief struggle with sudden illness, at the age of 86. She was a proud and loving mother to Dr. Michael Weitz (Janice) and Dr. Susan Mandel (Howie) and a special "Dede" to her 5 grandchildren: Spencer & Mallory Mandel, Steven, Rob & David Weitz,...and of course her favorite grandpuppy, Louie Weitz.In lieu of flowers, donations to Lung Cancer Foundation of America (lcfamerica.org) are appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 18, 2020