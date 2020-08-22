Reyn Parke

July 8, 1931 - July 19, 2020 Samuel Reynolds Parke III was born July 8, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, and passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.He was the son of Samuel Reynolds Parke and Elizabeth Lauck and a brother to Ned, and sisters Kay, Pollyanne, and Elizabeth. In his early years, he attended Lawrenceville School where he excelled in Varsity football, basketball and baseball and earned the nickname, "Herky" for his Herculean talents on the sports fields. But it was his intellect that allowed him to attend Princeton University where he graduated in 1953. Next for Reyn was the US Navy where he spent three years aboard the USS destroyer Manuel as a lieutenant. It was during that time that his desire and passion for travel took hold. Upon being discharged, he spent the summer traveling throughout Europe on a motor scooter before heading back to the states to attend Wharton School of Business, graduating in 1958. He had sales jobs at high profile advertising firms like McCann Erickson, Doyle, Dane, Bernbach, and ABC television which led to a position of Vice President of Specials at the network. The fast paced New York lifestyle fulfilled him until 1970 when he moved to Los Angeles to work as an agent with Creative Management Associates.While living at the Marina City Club where he was an avid tennis player, he met the love of his life, Patty. They married and relocated to Manhattan Beach where they raised their daughter Shannon, and where Reyn began his successful career as top producer in real estate at Shorewood Realtors. He not only was the quintessential representative to both his buyers and sellers, but also was a mentor to those new to the business, and was always there with a smile and words of encouragement. Patty and Reyn continued their travels throughout the world, and eventually split time between Manhattan Beach and La Quinta. Reyn loved fine wines, classical music, reading, collecting history books, the Lakers, walking on the Strand, excellent dinners and conversations with friends, successfully closed escrows, and continually mastering the art of learning. Reyn is survived by those he loved the most, his wife Patty, his daughter Shannon Shelton, his son-in-law Jeremy Shelton, his grandchildren Parker and Kendall, his brother-in-law Peter Smith and his wife Patti and his many nieces and nephews. His radiant smile will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



