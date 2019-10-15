|
October 19, 1946 - October 9, 2019 Richard A. Cohn, age 72, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on October 9, 2019, the exact moment the shofar was blown ushering in the end of Yom Kippur. His courageous battle ended after 11 years suffering from Multiple Myeloma.Born in San Bernardino, California, he spent his adult years in Los Angeles. After selling his Coin Collection business, he became the co-owner of a chain of women's shoe stores, The Faithful Footman. The next 24 years Richard was a women's shoe rep travelling the Western U.S. for various manufacturers.Past President of the Western Shoe Assoc. Past President of the Brandeis Men's Club and the biggest hockey fan of the L.A. Kings. Anyone who knew Richard, knew him for his big smile, genuine interest in his family and friends, great cooking and entertaining, and the love of his family.Survived by his wife of 39 years, Hyla, his daughter Lauren and son Samuel.Burial services were October 13, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Int'l Myeloma Foundation at donate.myeloma.org
