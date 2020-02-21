|
Richard A. Daskivich of Palos Verdes, CA, died Wednesday, January, 29, 2020. Surviving are his wife Patricia; son Brian; daughter Lara; grandson Miles; and many loving relatives and friends living on the East Coast. Richard had worked for Hughes Aircraft, General Motors, Delco Electronics Division, Raytheon, The Aerospace Corporation, and Integrity Applications Incorporated. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held in Pennsylvania this summer. Donations in his name can be made to the Salvation Army, , or to Habitat for Humanity.
