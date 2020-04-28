|
January 9, 1934 - April 24, 2020 Richard grew up in Los Angeles and attended Bancroft Middle School and Fairfax High. As his friends tell it, in his early years he lived large at the beach in Pacific Palisades. He loved, laughed and bantered with Lemira Friedman, who he married July 9th, 1959; they started a family one year later. Always self-employed, he loved his work, calling on the aerospace industry and record studios. Richie lived a little more out of the box than most, spreading a unique and low-key wisdom. He was a great listener. We all knew Richie had our back. More than anyone, he knew how to relax, with a Dewar's in hand listening to KJazz 88.1. Richard loved going to Jeremiah's sporting events and watching him grow up, UCLA games with all of his friends, weekly poker games, Palm Springs and Maui. He loved sharing a great meal (especially a rare steak or sushi), and, always, a great party. Richard will be missed by his children, Susan Friedman, Lynne Friedman-Gell and Gary Gell; his beloved grandchild, Jeremiah Guthrie Gell, his brothers/sisters in-law Bonnie Winston and Joel and Judy Morse as well as nephews and nieces and their families, Stephen, Dawn and Olivia Sandorf; Ryan Morse, Jon Morse and Sara and Glenn; Perry Stone, Ann Stone and Peter Cerles; Chong Stone, Julie Stone and Rebecca Stone; his grand-dogs, innumerable friends and last love Ruth Zeleznick. We all miss you and know you're having a party up there.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020