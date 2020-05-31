March 19, 1924 - December 26, 2019 Of Van Nuys, CA, died at age 95.Born in Michigan and raised in California, Richard received degrees from Cal Tech, Oberlin, Syracuse, and UCLA. After many years teaching at UCLA, he retired as Emeritus Professor of Musicology. In addition to writing many academic articles and books, he composed music for pipe organs. Music was his life-long passion, and he left behind many publications and musical pieces. Richard also made generous donations to numerous charitable causes, especially university libraries.He was predeceased by a brother Donald (Phyl) and a sister Elizabeth Zukowski (Stanley). He is survived by nephews Charles Zukowski (Deborra) and Philip Zukowski (Rupal) and niece Janet Zukowski.



