Richard A. Hudson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 19, 1924 - December 26, 2019 Of Van Nuys, CA, died at age 95.Born in Michigan and raised in California, Richard received degrees from Cal Tech, Oberlin, Syracuse, and UCLA. After many years teaching at UCLA, he retired as Emeritus Professor of Musicology. In addition to writing many academic articles and books, he composed music for pipe organs. Music was his life-long passion, and he left behind many publications and musical pieces. Richard also made generous donations to numerous charitable causes, especially university libraries.He was predeceased by a brother Donald (Phyl) and a sister Elizabeth Zukowski (Stanley). He is survived by nephews Charles Zukowski (Deborra) and Philip Zukowski (Rupal) and niece Janet Zukowski.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved