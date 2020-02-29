|
|
September 12, 1916 - February 14, 2020 A lifelong resident of Los Angeles, Richard lived in Honolulu during World War II where he worked at Pearl Harbor as an engineer for the Navy for the duration of the war. In 1945 he and his wife Audrey moved back to LA. He correctly surmised that after 10 years of the depression and four years of war LA was ready to start building again. Best known as the engineer for the LAX Theme Structure, he was a large part of the mid-century modern look of LA. He worked with many well-known architects of the 50's - 80"s including Richard Neutra, Welton Beckett, A. Q. Jones, Paul Williams, William Pereira and Charles Luckman, all known for their futuristic designs. He was a proud graduate of Cal Tech, earning his degree in '39. He earned a Master's degree from USC and later, when he retired at age 74 he earned a second Master's in Applied Mechanics at Cal State Northridge. A lifelong student, at 80 he pursued a PhD at UCLA. He completed all his coursework but never wrote his dissertation, saying he got all he wanted from the courses. In 2013 he was the only engineer included in the architectural exhibit at the Getty Museum titled "Overdrive - LA Constructs the Future". He had a great intellect, a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed life to the end. He was a great raconteur, could quote poetry from Omar Khayam to Edward Lear and remembered everything he'd ever read. He traveled the world, favoring the more exotic, out of the way locales. He had a long and happy marriage to Chanin Hale Bradshaw; they adored each other and made each other laugh every day. He passed away peacefully with his three daughters by his side on February 14th, on what would have been their 34th wedding anniversary. His beloved wife Chanin preceded him in death on January 30. His first wife, Audrey Grace Bradshaw, preceded him in 1981. He is survived his three daughters, Linda Bradshaw, Barbara Bradshaw and Victoria Bradshaw.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020