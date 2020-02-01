|
|
August 23, 1949 - December 31, 2019 Richard "JR" Schoensiegel, age 70, loving husband of Debra Mazer, passed away December 31, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by his beloved sons Cody (Randee) Schoensiegel and Shane (Lesa) Thomas, and grandchildren Liberty, Truth, Vivian, Trevor and Zac, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was big brother to Jim (Betty) Schoensiegel, Carol (Dave) Cottle and Diane (Greg) Wold, and had many nieces and nephews. Loving husband, father, brother, son and uncle, he was an avid deep sea fisherman and scratch golfer. His boat, The Adios, was his pride and joy and Richard enjoyed many fishing trips to the local islands, Cabo San Lucas and long-range fishing trips. Richard was President of the successful family business, Rosemead Oil Products. Richard will always be remembered for his optimism, his stories, his warmth and his smile.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020