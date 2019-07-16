|
Richard Stratton died on July 3rd at his home in Tucson, Arizona. Married to Susan Krauss Stratton for 48 years, she was always by his side. Dick built a career in TV that spanned two coasts-holding executive positions in Washington DC at WMAL-TV (WJLA), and in Los Angeles at KTTV-TV, Metromedia. He was born in DC on Oct. 11, 1930; graduated from University of Maryland as a Delta Tau Delta; and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. The loves of Dick's life were his wife Susan; spending time with family and friends; attending Laker games; telling a great story; playing golf with Don Porter's Thursday Golf Group, walking his dogs; and watching a well-done broadcast. He was the ultimate gentleman and a master of pulling off celebrations and surprises. Donations in Dick's name may be made to hopeanimalshelter.net.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 16 to July 21, 2019