Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Richard Campbell Stratton

Richard Campbell Stratton Obituary
Richard Stratton died on July 3rd at his home in Tucson, Arizona. Married to Susan Krauss Stratton for 48 years, she was always by his side. Dick built a career in TV that spanned two coasts-holding executive positions in Washington DC at WMAL-TV (WJLA), and in Los Angeles at KTTV-TV, Metromedia. He was born in DC on Oct. 11, 1930; graduated from University of Maryland as a Delta Tau Delta; and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. The loves of Dick's life were his wife Susan; spending time with family and friends; attending Laker games; telling a great story; playing golf with Don Porter's Thursday Golf Group, walking his dogs; and watching a well-done broadcast. He was the ultimate gentleman and a master of pulling off celebrations and surprises. Donations in Dick's name may be made to hopeanimalshelter.net.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 16 to July 21, 2019
