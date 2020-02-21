|
June 12, 1926 - February 1, 2020 Richard Charles Lawton was born in Buffalo, New York, to Frida and Louis Lawton on June 12, 1926, and passed away in Los Angeles February 1, 2020. He had an older brother, Robert, and a younger sister, Jean, both of whom predeceased him. In 1939 he and his family moved to Southern California. Dick attended Los Angeles High School and after graduating in 1944, he joined the Navy. He served In World War II on an escort carrier in the South Pacific. After returning from the war Dick attended USC from which he graduated in 1950 with a degree in business. Over the next 60 years Dick was involved with and ran many businesses in the LA area. For 30 years he was president, CEO and the major owner of Transmix Corporation, one of the largest sand and gravel and ready mix concrete companies in Southern California. After he retired from Transmix he became president and CEO of Chandler's Palos Verdes for 10 years, transforming that company from a sand and gravel operation into land development. Dick served as president of both the Southern California Rock Products Association and the Southern California Ready Mix Concrete Association. Dick was active on many other boards from the Knudsen Corporation, Orthopedic Hospital on which he was chairman for many years, to Computer Science Corporation, Beneficial Standard Life Insurance Company, California Federal Savings and Loan where he served on the Board of Directors for close to twenty years and was one of three members serving on the executive committee. He served as a director of Los Angeles Rotary Club, Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce and the California State Chamber of Commerce. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mahlon, four children, one step-daughter, five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great-grandson. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospital c/o Development Department, 1225 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020