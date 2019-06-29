Resources More Obituaries for Richard Saillant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Charles Saillant

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email March 1, 1929 - March 21, 2019 Our father was a working class hero. He worked hard, loved his family and was loyal to friends to the end. And as the John Lennon song goes, that's something to be.Richard Charles Saillant was born on March 1, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, the first of three children born to Maurice Saillant, a French-born chef, and Hazel Vernier Saillant, a waitress. When "Dickie" was five his parents moved the family to Los Angeles to pursue work opportunities.Dick graduated from North Hollywood High School, and during that time joined friends at the hot rod tracks in and around L.A. But his fascination with fast cars had a limit. After witnessing a crash, he entered and won a contest for a poster warning about the dangers of speed.As a young man, he formed his own trucking business. When that fell apart, Dick became a tile setter working throughout Los Angeles. Every night he would come home with cracked hands and an aching back. But he never complained. He was known for his attention to detail and told stories of setting tile for many Hollywood celebrities. Cartoonist Walter Lantz showed his thanks by drawing a Woody Woodpecker panel for Dick. But of course Dad didn't request that it be made out to him but to all eight of his children. He later took a position as a mechanical engineer for Midway Hospital in Los Angeles and worked there for the rest of his career, retiring at 70.Dick married Anne Jean "Nancy" Saillant in 1955 not long after spying her walking across the factory floor at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank. They moved from Burbank to Arleta in the San Fernando Valley in 1965 and raised their family there. Dick passed away at age 90 in that same home on March 21 of lymphoma. Family and hospice caregivers surrounded his bed singing his favorite song, Roger Miller's "King of the Road," as he drew his last breaths.Dad loved crossword puzzles, skiing, Chinese food, See's Bordeaux chocolates and golfing. He faithfully watched Jeopardy! every night, often matching wits with the contestants. He read National Geographic magazine cover-to-cover for 50 years but did not travel much himself. Most of all he loved his family and his wife Nancy who predeceased him by 20 months. Like many marriages they faced challenges and were separated for several years. But at the end of their lives they were back together taking care of each other, showing their children that love and life is a circle filled with challenges, joys and, above all in my Dad's case, loyalty.Yes, Dad could be a curmudgeon. But he was OUR curmudgeon.Dick is survived by all eight of his children: Christine Mitbo (Dale); Richard (Lori); Mark; Catherine (Noel); Susan (Joseph); Michael (Cindy); James and Joseph. He is also survived by his two sisters, Camille Endress and Janie Weaver, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Some lives are marked by pomp and titles, or storied careers that receive public praise and notice. Our father was a working class hero. And that's something to be. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 29, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries