November 17, 1929 - October 9, 2020 Richard Daskais passed away on October 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, after a brief illness. Dick, or, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, Dicky Dacky, was born on November 17, 1929 in Chicago to Morris H. ("Duke") Daskais, a research chemist, and Sara ("Sadie") Kline Daskais, a social worker. Dick's family moved several times in his early years during the Depression, living in New York and Baltimore before returning to and settling in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago. Dick attended Ray School and Hyde Park High, where he made the first of what proved to be many lifelong friends, and, later, worthy tennis, backgammon and poker opponents.Dick's tales of growing up in Hyde Park with his friends Bob Solomon, Jimmy Kaplan (who would later marry Dick's sister, Susy) and their crew included summer days spent at Promontory Point on Lake Michigan, swimming and playing poker, the latter leading to Dick's only brush with the law in his 90 years. A 17-year-old Dick and two friends were nabbed by plainclothes Chicago police detectives for gambling, with the officers snatching the $2.10 that was in the pot at the time of the bust. When facing a judge the following week, Dick and his co-conspirators agreed to donate the $2.10 to a local charity in lieu of time in the slammer. He continued to gamble into adulthood, but never again attracted the attention of authorities. He saved a careful tally of his 1965 net gambling winnings at the racetrack, billiards and in regular poker games.He was an avid sports fan and a good athlete, swimming and playing tennis and other sports. He spent many a summer Sunday morning and fall afternoon on the Midway Plaisance, playing softball and outsprinting defenders and catching long bombs in touch football games. Dick was a precocious child who excelled in school. He enrolled at the University of Chicago on a scholarship when he was 16. Dick graduated in four years with degrees in philosophy and mathematics, and a few more lifelong friends, including Alan Press and Bob Franklin. He opted to attend DePaul Law School, but quickly decided that law wasn't for him, and, after talking with a friend of his mother's, he took and passed the first two (of seven at the time) actuarial exams. Dick's life direction was set.It was while working as an actuary for an insurance company in San Francisco that he met his first wife, Mary Coates. Dick and Mary had daughter Carol in Alameda in 1955 before returning to Chicago and Hyde Park where Jeanie (1957) and Donny (1959) quickly followed. The family moved to Evanston in 1968 where Dick made many more good friends. Dick and Mary divorced in 1974. Dick married Georgiana (Georgie) Homer Holt in 1975. Georgie's three kids from her previous marriage to Nick Holt, Daniel, Helen and Stan, bonded with Dick and the combined family became one.Dick and partner Charlie Walls opened their own actuarial consulting firm, Daskais and Walls, in 1966, and enjoyed a run of nearly twenty years. Dick also played a prominent role in the actuarial profession during a defining time in the world of private pensions, with the passing of the major pension law ERISA in the middle of his career. They sold the business to a British actuarial firm, Noble Lowndes, in 1984. Dick and Georgie then moved to Los Angeles in 1985 where Dick worked briefly for an actuarial consulting firm before joining Goldman Sachs later that year. He remained with Goldman until 1989, and continued consulting with them until the early 1990s. Dick and Georgie moved to Ventura in 1993. Georgie passed away on February 7, 2014. In recent years, Stan and his wife Jacqueline and their three children, who live near Dick in LA, were wonderful companions and caregivers to Dick. Throughout his career, Dick enjoyed the camaraderie of both his colleagues and his clients and, sometimes to the latter's surprise, of adversaries in pension and other negotiations. Union or management, conservative or progressive, rich or poor, black or white, woman or man, he conducted himself with integrity, friendliness and respect to all. Dick loved a good joke and had a marvelous sense of humor. He was quick-witted, clever and oh so sharp. He seemed to remember everyone he met, to quickly discover a mutual connection with every acquaintance, and to run into someone he knew everywhere he went. He was a generous, loving father and grandfather who offered support without judgement. He was practical, rational, ethical and always forthright. His counsel was wise, his opinions measured and based on fact. He was an actuary to the core of his being.He loved tennis, the beaches of Lake Michigan and the Pacific Ocean, the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bears, and his old stomping grounds in Hyde Park which he would always revisit on return trips to Chicago, often accompanied by son Donny. Dick's affinity for geography was a genetic trait he passed on to the next generation. Many a dinner ended with all assembled poring over atlases, each family member with her or his own atlas, clarifying the latitude of rivers, the population of capitols, quizzing one another on countries which had changed names, and discussing the history of nations. Dick loved and remembered math and numbers to the extent that he did complex math for fun, in his head, and dreamed, accurately, of the phone numbers of clients he had called half a dozen times, decades earlier.Dick was preceded in death by his mother and father, Sadie and Duke Daskais, his wife Georgiana, his sister Susy Kaplan and his niece Sara Kaplan. He is survived by his three children, Carol Daskais Navin (Pat) of Evanston, Illinois, Jeanie Daskais of Forestville, California and Donny Daskais of Evanston, three stepchildren, Daniel Holt and Helen Holt of Townshend, Vermont, and Stanley Holt (Jacqueline Bendy) of Los Angeles, his grandniece Kianna Ervin (Dominic McIver) and their two children, and eight grandchildren, Sara and Anna Navin, Lila and Ben Kahn, Lili Daskais and Emma, Sadie and Owen Holt.Memorial services will be held at a later date; details have yet to be determined. Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Mikva Challenge. And be sure and vote Trump out! Dick would like that.



