August 5, 1943 - May 6, 2020 Richard David Smith died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on May 6, 2020, at the age of 76. He was a loving husband to Carol Murphy; a devoted Dad to Jennifer Smith (Tom Engel), Kimberly Smith (Eric Smith) and Joscelyn (née Chernick-Smith) (Richie Dosanjh); a proud Papa to Tyler, Aubrey, Gavin and Caleb; a caring brother to Willie, Kenneth, and Faye (all pre-deceased); and a kind and generous friend to many. He is also survived by his first wife, Lola Smith (née Meyer), and his second wife, Robin Chernick, who are the mothers of his daughters and with whom he remained close over the years. Born August 5, 1943 to humble beginnings, Richard left home at an early age. He was a member of the United States Air Force from 1960-1961 as a weather observer, remaining attentive to and knowledgeable of cloud patterns throughout his life. Following his discharge, he moved to Los Angeles where his brother Willie trained him to be a theater projectionist. An active member of Local 150 IATSE and a lifelong union supporter, Richard worked as a projectionist for many years to support his young family. His time in the projection booth cemented his critical eye and love for movies, which were always to be viewed under perfect theatrical conditions, and right to the end of the credits out of respect for the filmmakers. In the late 1960s while working full-time, he attended East L.A. College. Unsure of what he wanted to do, he took a variety of courses, one of which was photography, which became a life-long hobby. In 1974, Richard attended West L.A. College to complete his undergraduate requirements in order to be accepted to law school, going to classes during the day and working nights and weekends. He was accepted to the accelerated law program at Southwestern Law School, graduating in 1980, and was admitted to The State Bar of California in September of 1981. After briefly partnering with some of his classmates in private practice, Richard went on to work as a Federal Law Clerk for Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr., who he had met during his externship in law school. He worked for Judge Hatter for more than 30 years, until his retirement in 2015. In addition, Richard was proud to have taught at the Glendale University College of Law and honored to sit as a Judge Pro Tempore. Knowing how fortunate he was to do a job he truly loved, Richard encouraged everyone to seek the same for themselves and became a mentor to many in the United States District Courthouse and beyond.In addition to photography and film, Richard's greatest passion was flying. His experience in the Air Force would serve him well in the 1970s when he had his pilot's license. He took immense pleasure in flying his friends and family high above Los Angeles – the city he loved – in single-engine aircrafts. A staunch Democrat and feminist who strongly supported equal rights, Richard ardently championed those who were underrepresented in the union and in law. He loved and appreciated technology for how it improved our lives and always sought the latest and greatest gadgets – though never Apple. He understood the innerworkings of computers exceptionally well and built, repaired, and upgraded desktop computers for family and friends from coast-to-coast as a hobby. He favored vibrant Hawaiian shirts; was a voracious reader, particularly science fiction; and was an avid fan of classical music. Richard was also incredibly stubborn, set in his ways and very much enjoyed a good debate with whoever was willing to take him on. He was a patient listener, pragmatic advice-giver, had a heart of gold and was fiercely loyal to and protective of those he loved. He was married three times: to Lola Smith from 1962-1975, to Robin Chernick from 1976-1984, and in 2001 he married Carol Murphy after more than 10 years together, epitomizing that the third time's a charm. He was happiest when surrounded by his family and travelled near, far and as often as possible to spend time with his daughters and their families. He leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled, and he will forever be missed. A memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at a later date. Please consider donating to one of the following charities in his memory: Planned Parenthood, Los Angeles LGBT Center or UCLA Operation Mend.



