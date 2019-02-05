May 22, 1924 - February 3, 2019 Richard FriedmanA sweeter man never walked the earth. Richard Friedman passed away peacefully at 94 on February 3rd. Richard, a devoted husband to Harriet for 65 years, is survived by his children Ellen, Julie, and Andy; and grandchildren, Lucy and Jacob Blumberg, Rebecca and Jimmy Friedman, and Aaron and Jacob Kagon. He was predeceased by parents Gene and Pearl Friedman and sister, Marion Kotkins. A true Angeleno, Richard attended John Burroughs Junior High and Fairfax High School. He was a proud Eagle Scout. He was a member of Temple Israel of Hollywood, where his parents were founding members. He attended UC Berkeley and was a member of ZBT fraternity. He received his master's in civil engineering at UCLA. He worked as an engineer and then in the carpet business. At age 60, he followed his passion for psychology and became a licensed Marriage, Family, and Child Counselor and then a Jungian analyst. Richard served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theater during World War II and received a Purple Heart. Richard leaves behind a legacy that includes a close family and dear friends. To honor his legacy, enjoy the outdoors, listen to great music, or contribute to the ACLU, New Israel Fund, or the Sierra Club. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 6th at 3:00 PM, at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W Centinela Ave., LA, 90045. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019