August 10, 1927 - March 22, 2019 Gold, Richard E. born in Los Angeles on August 10, 1927, to Morris and Julia passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on March 22, 2019. he was at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by his family. Richard attended Occidental College and California Institute of technology on the Naval V5 program. He received both his Bachelor's degree, as well as his Ph.D. in Economics at UCLA. While pursuing his undergraduate degree, he played basketball for UCLA. Upon receipt of a gift of a Minah bird, Richard named the bird Milton Friedman after the renowned economist. Richard taught Milton the bird many economic terms but could never win an argument with the bird. Richard met his wife Harriett in 1952 and they were about to celebrate 66 years of marriage. He instilled a love of travel in his family and together they visited Europe, China, Africa, Israel, Egypt, the Baltic region and many other faraway lands. He loved to ski, play tennis and was a voracious reader. Richard had a particular charm and a fantastic sense of humor that was appreciated by many. He was quick-witted and had a joke for every occasion. He was a dignified gentleman who had an unwavering sense of morality. Richard was a truly unique human being and his generosity and kindness knew no bounds. He is survived by his wife, Harriett, daughters Jeannie Gold(John Friedman) and Emily Gold Mears and grandchildren, Sam Friedman, Julie Friedman, Charlotte Friedman(Sam Abrahamson), Jackson Mears and William Mears. The family would like to express our gratitude to Richard's extraordinary team of caregivers. He was beloved by all and will be missed forever. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any donations to be sent to the American Jewish Committee. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019