December 11, 1928 - October 6, 2020 On the morning of October 6th, 2020, Richard Estrada Lopez passed away from natural causes at his home in Adelanto, California, at the age of 91. He was born on December 11th, 1928, in Tucson, Arizona, to Juan and Frances Lopez. He was the eldest of three sons. In 1935, he and his family moved to Los Angeles, where he attended L.A. city schools. Graduating from Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights, where he played football, he attended East Los Angeles College before entering the Korean War, where he served three years as an army sergeant and trained paratrooper. After the war ended in 1953, he married his loving wife, Mercedes Herrera. In the same year, he attended Occidental College, and continued to play football. Richard went on to teach at his high school alma mater, and coach football. He later was transferred to Woodrow Wilson High in El Sereno, teaching health science, and continuing to coach football in addition to track and field, and gymnastics. Richard enjoyed fly-fishing in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, jazz music, crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader. He is preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother, Roy Lopez. He is survived by his youngest brother, Firman Lopez, his wife of 67 years, Mercedes Herrera, four daughters, Susan (George), Ruth (Harlan), Rachel (Bob), and Sandra, seven grandchildren, Rudy Jr., Jennifer, Frances, Lauren, Amanda, Steven, and Richard, and two great-grandchildren, Frances Genevieve and Elliot. A celebration of life will be held at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Victorville, California, with COVID-19 protocols in place, on October 23rd, 2020, at 10:00 am, followed by a private gravesite service at Desert View Mortuary, in Victorville, California.



