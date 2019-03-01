|
|
June 9, 1967 - February 13, 2019 Richard "Rick" Ellis Carlson, of Santa Monica, passed away after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born in Duluth, MN, to Larry Carson and the late Linda F. Carlson.Rick is survived by his love and devoted wife Jennifer; beloved daughter Julia and Golden Retriever Charlie; brother David (Susan) Carlson; parents-in-law Robert and Gail Berhalter; sister-in-law Jill Berthalter-Reese (Anthony) and brother-in-law Tim (Heidi) Berhalter; dedicated uncle to Sam, Henry and Gwyneth Carlson; Nick Berhalter, Olivia Reese, Wyatt and Easton Berhalter. Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents Knute and Margaret Carlson and Robert and Lisbeth Carroll; stepfather John Tucker, and his extraordinary Golden Retriever, Jackson. Everyone close to Rick felt his love and were instantly at ease with his infectious smile and welcoming spirit. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: https://oralcancerfoundation.org or https://www.gofundme.com/rick-carlson-memorial-fund. A Private Celebration of Rick's Life will take place March 8th.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2019