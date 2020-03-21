|
May 8, 1971 - March 17, 2020 Richard Erle Crawford passed away on March 17, 2020, after over a two-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. Richard, the son of Rochelle Marshall Crawford and David Richard Crawford, was born in Carmichael, California, on May 8, 1971. Richard spent his early years in Sacramento, then moved to the Los Angeles area where he attended Cerritos High School, Cerritos College, and completed Los Angeles City College Theater Academy. For several years, he worked for local theaters in the Los Angeles area, including the La Jolla Playhouse near San Diego. He was involved in theater projects with the IATSI union in both Los Angeles and San Diego. In 2004, he moved to Post Falls, Idaho, to be near family. He then settled in Spokane Valley, Washington, in 2006. He worked as a Claims Adjuster for Safeco Insurance before becoming an Unemployment Claims Adjudicator with the Washington State Employment Security Department. On October 7, 2008, he married the love of his life Heather Dawn Sherrill in Leavenworth, Washington, and they remained happily together until his death. He enjoyed helping others, especially raising money for the American Diabetes Association and Spokane County K9 Sheriff Unit. He always had a smile on his face and was kind and friendly to all. Most of all, he loved his family. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Heather Crawford; mother, Rochelle Crawford of Post Falls, Idaho; and his mother-in-law, Eva Mae Sherrill of Spokane Valley, Washington. He was preceded in death by his father, David Crawford of San Antonio, Texas; his grandparents, Stanley and Lorraine Crawford of Carmichael, California; and Dorothy Marshall Austin of Post Falls, Idaho. Richard will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Riverside Memorial Park in Spokane, Washington. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of Richard's life will be planned for a later date. Please share your memories of Richard at www.HennesseyValley.com. Arrangements by Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, Spokane Valley. 509-926-2423.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020