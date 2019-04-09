November 6, 1944 - April 5, 2019 Richard Eugene McCoy passed away April 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with dementia. Richard, or Dick to his family and friends, leaves behind his wife Mary of 53 years, his son Chris and daughter Wendy. He also leaves behind Chris's wife Sally, and their daughter Morgan, Wendy's husband John, and their son William. Dick also leaves behind his brother David, Mary's brothers John and Jim, and cousins Sue and Marty. Dick also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Dick had a wonderful and happy life. He loved being a Dad, Papa and Grandpa. Dick was a collector of Donald Duck memorabilia, beer can collector, comic books, stamps, and first edition science fiction books. Dick and Mary traveled the world, and stepped foot on every continent except Antarctica. Their favorite trip was a cruise and safari vacation to Africa. Dick worked at Deluxe Labs in Hollywood for over 30 years as a Film Chemist. Dick and his brother enjoyed fun times at home growing up in Culver City, playing with chemistry sets. Dick's legacy are his children and grandchildren. Chris and Wendy were both music and film buffs, like their Dad. Mary, Chris and Wendy want to send out special thanks to all nurses and staff from Harry's Haven, and Long Term Care from The MPTF Foundation, who cared for Dick these past four years, with love, laughter, support, and dignity. With the support and love they gave Dick, his quality of life was beautiful, happy, and content. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The MPTF Foundation in honor of Dick. Online donations by credit card: www.mptf.com/donate. Phone pay by credit card (818) 876-1977. Pay by check, payable to 'MPTF' and mail to: MPTF Foundation, 23388 Mulholland Dr., Ste 220, Woodland Hills CA 91364. (Please earmark all donations to LTC/Harry's Haven/Activities). Dick and Mary had a beautiful life together, and "got misty holding their hands together." Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019