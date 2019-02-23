October 8, 1929 - February 3, 2019 Richard "Dick" Radenbaugh died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Woodland Hills, CA, on February 3, 2019 at the age of 89. Dick is survived by his six children, Steve Radenbaugh, Bruce Radenbaugh, Gail Yount, Holly Billings, Kelly Vandergeest, and Brook Radenbaugh, and his sister, Faith Pointer. Dick and his beloved deceased wife, Patricia "Pat" Radenbaugh, were proud grandparents of 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dick was born October 8, 1929 in Chelsea, Michigan, to Hilda and Ford Radenbaugh. In 1947 Dick graduated from Marshall High School and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia "Pat" Brown in 1949. Dick served in the United States Army during the late 1940s and early 1950s. Dick founded Bilt Well Roofing Company. Dick was a natural athlete and good sportsman. He played football in high school and bowled, which was his first love. Dick was an avid golfer and distinguished member at the Bel-Air Country Club, where he was fondly known as "Mr. Rad." Dick didn't stop with himself when it came to sportsmanship. He coached Little League Baseball with his children and his children's friends in Woodland Hills and was a loyal fan at all of his grandchildren's sporting events. Dick lost his dear wife, Pat, to cancer in 2016. They had been married for 68 years. Dick was a devoted husband, dutiful father and loyal friend. He was a kind honorable person, a model of human decency. A memorial celebrating Dick 's life will be held from 12:00 - 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Calamigos Ranch, located at 327 Latigo Canyon Rd., Malibu 90265. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 23 to Mar. 3, 2019