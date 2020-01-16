|
|
Richard Garber, 86, of Santa Monica and Indian Wells, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born and raised in Huron, South Dakota, the son of Hyman and Connie Garber, Dick attended the University of Nebraska, prior to serving two years in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, Dick earned his MBA at the University of Southern California, and made Los Angeles his home. Dick enjoyed a long career in the real estate finance industry. He was actively involved in the Builder's Industry Association as well as the of Southern California, and served as president for both organizations. Dick Garber was truly one of the good guys. He was a man of great integrity. He was honorable, decent and steadfast, with a quick wit, kind eyes and a warm smile. Dick's greatest joy and source of pride was his family. He is survived by the love of his life, Karlene, daughters Michele Garber and Laurie Fulton, son-in-law Eric Fulton, stepsons Chris Hinojosa and Scott Beal, daughter-in-law Victoria, grandchildren Connor, Kyle, and Jesse Fulton, Briana, Ashley and Chase Beal, and brother David Garber. The purpose of life is a life of purpose. Throughout Dick's life he ardently supported multiple philanthropies, both with his time and finances. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with his spirit of generosity, his family requests donations be made to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 26, 2020