November 28, 1948 - May 5, 2019 Richard George Zobelein, Jr. (Rick) was born on November 28, 1948, in Los Angeles. His parents were Richard and Virginia; he had two older sisters, Giulii and Elisa. Rick attended grammar school at St. John's Military Academy in Chatsworth (Sisters of Mercy), and he graduated from Daniel Murphy High School in Los Angeles (Dominican Fathers). After high school, Rick studied auto mechanics at Los Angeles Trade-Tech College. He enjoyed working on all kinds of cars and restored a Ford Model T, a 1923 Lincoln Touring Car, and a fire engine or two. Rick had many interests, but cars and trains were his passion. He contributed to his community by volunteering at the San Mateo Fire Department, Samaritan House, and Saint Bartholomew Parish. On May 5, 2019, Rick passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. He is survived by his sister Giulii, three nieces, a nephew, and many grand and great-grandnieces and -nephews. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 28 to June 30, 2019