Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gollance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Gollance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Gollance Obituary
March 11, 1950 - November 3, 2019 Richard Gollance, a gay rights activist, TV producer and writer (Beverly Hills 90210, Falcon Crest, Knots Landing), and pioneering clinical social worker/therapist, unexpectedly passed away in Palm Springs. He was passionate, incisive, and hilarious. He is survived by beloved partner Joseph, with whom he shared 30 years of joy, brothers Marshall (Lesley) and Philip (Carolyn) Gollance, and nieces/nephews Rori (Doug) Gelfand and Adam (Keri), Sonia, and Melissa Gollance. Contributions may be made to Gay & Lesbian Elder Housing of Los Angeles, California; Lambda Legal; the ACLU; the Sage Foundation; the American Humane Society; and/or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -