March 11, 1950 - November 3, 2019 Richard Gollance, a gay rights activist, TV producer and writer (Beverly Hills 90210, Falcon Crest, Knots Landing), and pioneering clinical social worker/therapist, unexpectedly passed away in Palm Springs. He was passionate, incisive, and hilarious. He is survived by beloved partner Joseph, with whom he shared 30 years of joy, brothers Marshall (Lesley) and Philip (Carolyn) Gollance, and nieces/nephews Rori (Doug) Gelfand and Adam (Keri), Sonia, and Melissa Gollance. Contributions may be made to Gay & Lesbian Elder Housing of Los Angeles, California; Lambda Legal; the ACLU; the Sage Foundation; the American Humane Society; and/or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 17, 2019