January 23, 1939 - October 22, 2020 Richard 'Dick' Ellwood, a loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on October 22 due to COVID-19. Dick is survived by his loving wife Margie Ellwood, two daughters Debra Meppen (Moshe) Laurie Bashan (Yaniv), grandchildren, Jordan, Ariella, Benjamin, Zem, Eden, and many loving friends. Dick was an accomplished CPA for over 40 years and will be missed greatly.



