July 21, 1931 - December 27, 2019 Richard, known to his many friends as "Dick" passed peacefully at his home in Pacific Palisades on Dec 27, 2019, from natural causes at age 88. Born in Chicago in 1931, to mother Lillian and father Ben, he was the third of three sons. He served in the Navy during the Korean War; he then went on to study at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business, graduating in 1960. He eventually settled in Malibu and then later in Pacific Palisades, California. Richard's only son, John Eric, from a previous marriage passed away in Brazil in 2011.During his lifetime he had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and successfully launched several business ventures including land investment in Colorado and California. He helped develop apartment buildings in Fresno and Lemoore, California, with his partner and good friend Thomas Butler. He was instrumental in the building of the Costa De Oro condos in the Conchas Chinas area of Puerto Vallarta. He also built two beautiful beachfront villas in Puerto Vallarta. He leaves behind his loving wife Sally with whom he had many wonderful adventures, his stepdaughter Cindi, stepson Matthew, and several grandchildren with families of their own. He also leaves behind his personal secretary of 51 years, Tina Gabriele, and Gloria his loving housekeeper of 16 years, and Juan Becerra his long-time villa manager in Puerto Vallarta. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank in New York and Jerry in Florida.Dick was a long-standing member of the Riviera Country Club, and loved to play golf and tennis. He was a member of The Racquet Club of Palm Springs for several years. Everyone who came into contact with him, both socially and through business immediately liked and respected him, many becoming close friends. A fun, genial fellow, Dick possessed a great sense of humor as well as an amazing singing voice, endearing qualities that made his life bright. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all.A Memorial is being planned at his villa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 5, 2020