November 23, 1927 - May 25, 2019 Richard was born in Milwaukee to John and Justine Iding. He had a sister, Betty. He served 10 years in the Navy on ships including the USS Hamner and earned medals: United Nations Service, Korean Service, China Service, 2 Good Conduct and a National Defense Service. He sang in the Navy's Blue Jackets Chorale. On 2/14/56 he married Lillian. They moved to Santa Monica where they spent the rest of their lives. On 6/24/57, their daughter Marie was born. Richard worked for the USPS carrying the mail for 44 years until he retired at age 78. Lillian died in 2007, and Richard made his new home at an assisted living facility. There he easily made friends. He will be buried at Arlington Park Cemetery in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Memorial mass will be on June 15, 1 pm, at St. Sebastian's Church, 1453 Federal Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90025. Donations to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 2, 2019
