August 24, 1934 - September 1, 2019 San Marino, CA – Richard H. Nalick, M.D., a longtime resident of San Marino, CA, passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 85. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1934 to Lester and Louise Nalick, Richard moved with his family at age 8 to Southern California. Raised in San Gabriel and Temple City, he graduated from Pasadena High School and attended Pasadena City College, UCLA, and California State University-Los Angeles. He earned his medical degree in 1966 at what was then the USC School of Medicine, and soon after completed his internship and residency at LAC+USC Medical Center. Following a tour in Vietnam, where he served in Long Binh as a U.S. Army captain and surgeon for the 93rd Evacuation Hospital, Richard returned to civilian life and continued his education. He completed a two-year fellowship in gynecologic oncology at LAC+USC Medical Center and began a medical practice that would span nearly 50 years. A clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at USC for more than three decades, he was also a life fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a member of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of the Society of Gynecological Oncologists. A nationally known expert on the human papillomavirus (HPV) and its link to cancer, he published dozens of papers on the topic. Patients, colleagues, residents, and nurses knew Richard as a compassionate physician and teacher who always gladly made time for anyone who needed his help or advice. One long-time patient described him simply as "brilliant-and the nicest doctor you will ever meet." A talented jazz clarinetist, Richard parlayed his love of music into paying gigs in his teens and 20s that enabled him to pay for his medical studies. He continued playing clarinet at a professional level all his life, often performing for-and giving lessons to-his grandchildren in recent years. Despite a rigorous work schedule, he always found time for athletic endeavors. In 1975, Richard picked up jogging as a means to get in shape and, over the years, his hobby morphed into a passion for competition, driving him to complete well over 100 distance races, from 10K events to full marathons, including the New York, Los Angeles, and Boston Marathons. He eventually sought even greater challenges, pushing himself to the limits with events like the Western States Endurance Run (100 miles) and numerous triathlons, including the Ironman Triathlon in Kailua-Kona, HI in 1984-one of his most cherished accomplishments. Richard is survived by a large and loving family, including his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary; sons Mike, Jon, Steve, and Jim; their spouses René, Kathleen, Stephanie, and Kiyomi; and grandchildren Jamie, John, Dylan, Daniel, Emma, Shay, Ryder, Malia and Koa. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness, generosity of spirit, and abiding love for his family and friends. A memorial mass service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, followed by a reception. Holy Family Catholic Church is located at 1527 Fremont Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations may be sent to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019