On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Richard I. "Dick" Hammerle, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Van Nuys, California, at the age of 99. Richard was born on January 14, 1920 in Freedom, PA to David and Irene (Wehr) Hammerle. He attended Freedom High School and graduated from Slippery Rock State Teachers College (University) in 1941.
Richard, a true patriot, was an Army veteran of World War II. He entered the draft in February 1942 and sailed from New York to Oran, Africa the following year. He also saw action in Italy, France and Germany in Antiaircraft Artillery, where he earned several awards including the Croix de Guerre and the Bronze Star. He retired from the Army in 1980 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
After the war he married the love of his life, Patricia Wilson, and the newly married couple moved to Southern California to pursue careers in Education. He received his Masters in Administration from UCLA in 1947 and began his teaching career at Carver Junior High School that same year. His specialties were Math and Science. He went on to become Principal at Columbus Junior High and John Burroughs High School. In 1967, he was promoted to Director of Specially Funded Programs for the Los Angeles Unified School District.
His love for helping people fit perfectly with his career as an educator and service to the Presbyterian Community. He was very active in Wilshire, Sherman Oaks and St. James Presbyterian Churches throughout his life in California.
Many weekends were spent at the family cabin in Big Bear Lake, CA, where he loved to cook, fish, play games and entertain friends. A five month cross-country trailer trip with Pat and son, Rick, in 1965 showed his love for travel and the outdoors.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years. He is survived by his son, Rick; daughter-in-law, Gina; his granddaughter, Lindsay; sisters, Rosella and Regina; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, the ashes of he and his wife, Patricia, will be scattered at sea on Friday, August 2. Donations to in his name will be appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 29, 2019