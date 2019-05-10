Home

Richard Hochberg


1943 - 2019
Richard Hochberg Obituary
July 12, 1943 - May 4, 2019 Richard Hochberg, 75, of San Jacinto, California, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hemet Valley Medical Center in Hemet, California. He was born on Monday, July 12, 1943 to the late Erie and Lil Hochberg. Richard opened Ricks Foreign & Domestic Auto Parts and supplied many of the automotive repair shops in the area. If you needed it, Rick had it or could have it next day. Rick was ahead of his time supplying these repair shops before the big name store came to town. He will be missed by those that knew him and loved him and is survived by his sons Freddy and Darin Hochberg. Interment will be private at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA, at a date and time in the future. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.miller-jones.com <http://www.miller-jones.com>.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 10 to May 12, 2019
