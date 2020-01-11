|
December 21, 1926 - January 9, 2020 It is with great sadness to have to say goodbye to our beloved Richard Hoffman, who was a tremendous example of a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara, son-in-law Rob, son, Perry and daughter-in-law, Sandi. He is also survived by grandchildren, Alan and wife Marcy, Melanie and husband Brian, Marissa, Aaron and his wife Erika; great-grandchildren, Asher and Kaia, Marley, Dylan and Everly, and Ford. Richard will be remembered for having given so much love to all those he has touched. His funeral will be held on Monday, January 13, at 11:30 am at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Hollywood Hills.If you choose to make a donation, please consider The .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020