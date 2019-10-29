Home

Mission Hills Mortuary - Mission Hills
11160 Stranwood Ave
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(818) 361-7387
Richard McMullen
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mel Catholic Church
20870 Ventura Blvd.
Woodland Hills, CA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mel Catholic Church
20870 Ventura Blvd.
Woodland Hills, CA
Richard James McMullen


1936 - 2019
Richard James McMullen Obituary
Richard "Dick" McMullen was born in Detroit, Michigan, but grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He was the second of six children of Robert Spencer McMullen and Ruth Berry McMullen. Dick was married to Sunny Vazquez McMullen and they lived in Woodland Hills all of their married life. This year they would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Dick and Sunny shared a love of travel and visited over 253 countries in the world. A rosary vigil and viewing will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 and a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Both will take place at St. Mel Catholic Church at 20870 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, California 91364.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
