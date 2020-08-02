January 2, 1936 - July 25, 2020 Richard Jay Weisdorf, 84, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 of COVID-19. Born January 2, 1936 in Bronx, New York, NY to Samuel and Ruth Weisdorf, Richard graduated from Los Angeles High School (1953) and UCLA (1957) where he was a member Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity. Richard also served as Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve for 8 years. Richard had a 35 year career in the garment industry as National Sales Managers and Vice Presidents for Ship n' Shore women's wear, Britannia Jeans, and Greenline Activewear. In his second career as a real estate agent he teamed with his wife, Joyce, and associated with Coldwell Banker, John Aaroe/Compass and the Baird Group. Richard was an avid swimmer and tennis player. He counseled, mentored and sponsored countless men and women during his 37 years of sobriety. Richard is survived by his wife of 20 years Joyce Mauriello: sister Wilma Engel of La Jolla, CA: daughter Jordana Weisdorf: son Jay (Tracy) Weisdorf: and a granddaughter, Dr. Samantha Weisdorf, a veterinarian in Las Vegas. Services are pending. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's honor to Simon Wiesenthal Center for Human Rights, Los Angeles and Claire/Matrix Addiction Treatment, Santa Monica.



