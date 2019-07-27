|
|
October 28, 1930 - July 13, 2019 Richard Johnson Rice, M.D., died peacefully in his sleep on July 13, 2019 following a three-year struggle with Parkinson's disease following a stroke. Dr. Rice is survived by his wife of 66 years Ruth Schrader Rice, daughters Nancy R. Bailey of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Karen R. Walker of Vallejo, California, son David R. Rice of Palm Desert, California, and two grandchildren. Dr. Rice was born to Winthrop H. Rice and Esther J. Rice on October 28, 1930 in Syracuse, New York. Dr. Rice met his bride and lifelong companion Ruth in Syracuse where he attended Syracuse University and Medical School. He graduated Magna Cum Laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Dr. Rice spent part of his medical residency as a captain in the Air Force at Travis Air Force Base, California. In 1967 he became the youngest-ever Chief of Staff of Santa Monica Hospital. He was a founding member of the Santa Monica Track Club in 1972. Dr. Rice was a member of the Board of Directors of Rivera Tennis Club. Prior to his idyllic retirement in Palm Desert, California, Dr. Rice spent five years as the medical director of the Santa Monica UCLA Hospital Medical Center. He was in private practice for 35 years as a general practitioner caring for his patients in Santa Monica, California from cradle to grave. Dr. Rice was active in many service organizations including the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Optimists and Rotary International where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. While President of the Santa Monica Rotary Club (1983-84), he saw to the donation of 75 wheelchairs to the Wheelchair Foundation and just for fun, memorized over 100 of the Santa Monica Rotary Club members' home and office phone numbers. An avid golfer, excellent classical guitar player, accomplished chef and fan of the performing arts, Dr. Rice will be greatly missed by his extended family, patients, former colleagues, Rotary members and neighbors. In particular, his three children will remember the privilege of growing up with his thoughtful care, knowledgeable guidance, no-nonsense structure and unbounded love. To honor his memory, the family suggests contributions be made to either the Wheelchair Foundation (www.wheelchairfoundation.org) or Santa Monica Rotary Club Foundation, PO Box 586, Santa Monica, CA 90406.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 27 to July 28, 2019