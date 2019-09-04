|
|
February 6, 1931 - August 26, 2019 Richard King Poe Chun of Culver City, husband, father, grandfather, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. He is survived by his sisters Betty C.N. Ching, Joyce C. Ling, Lorna C. Pang, and Elinore C. Kaneko, brother Gary K. M. Chun, sons Darrell Chun with wife Allison Chun, and Eric Chun with wife Joey Reed-Chun. Grandchildren Kimberly Chun, Melissa Chun, Alexis Chun, Nikki Chun, Tim Reed, Ellie Reed, and Lacey Reed, nieces, nephews and many relatives in Hawaii. Private family services will be held Burial at Sea by Neptune Society.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019