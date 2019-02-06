March 15, 1930 - January 30, 2019 Richard Koji Isawa passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Dick was born in Los Angeles and lived in El Monte until WWII when he was interned with his family in Heart Mountain Relocation Camp outside Cody, Wyoming. From Wyoming, he moved to Seabrook, New Jersey, and later joined the U.S. Army and worked as a Signal Corps instructor at Fort Monmouth. He then moved to New York and Chicago before settling back in Los Angeles where he met and married Julie Yoshioka and had two daughters. The family moved to Buena Park and then to Fountain Valley. In his prime, Dick knew every street and freeway in Los Angeles and remembered just about every person he ever met in his lifetime. In 2017 Dick and Julie moved with their youngest daughter and son-in-law to Sequim, WA. Dick enjoyed the beautiful scenery, friendliness and quaintness of the Olympic Peninsula and brought smiles to all those he met. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, two daughters, 7 grandchildren, two brothers, and several remaining lifelong friends. He will be dearly missed. Condolences can be sent to Julie Isawa c/o Linde Price, P.O. Box 2673, Sequim, WA 98382. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019