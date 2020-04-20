|
December 16, 1927 - March 22, 2020 Richard ("Dick") Kremer, 92, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Natalie; his daughter, Ilise Kremer; his daughter Jill, and her husband, Scott Feinstein; and his grandchildren, Rachel and Shera Feinstein, and Kate and Lucas Hespenheide. He was stepfather to Terry Davila and his wife, Stephanie; Teddy Davila and his wife, Amy; and grandfather to their children, Jayden, Olivia, Devin, Taylor and Evan Davila. He also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Deah and Harold Brody; his sisters-in-law, Anne Kremer and Susan Basowski; nieces and nephews Steve, Keith and Ellen Brody; Sarah and Joe Kremer; and Brian and Mike Basowski. Sadly Richard's brother, Bill Kremer, recently passed away. Richard was a force of nature. He was a self-made man who started with no formal education to become one of the two best college bookstore designers in this country. He was devoted to his children and grandchildren and always wanted only the best for his family. He was incredibly strong willed and a fighter to the very end. He will also be greatly missed by his many friends and extended family. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020