Richard L. Kirschner passed away Nov. 12, 2019 after complications from cancer. He is survived by his adoring wife Louise of 55 years, devoted son Daniel, loving daughter-in-law Leah, wonderful grandchildren Henry and Annie, nieces, nephews and cousins.Dick was a CBS executive for 34years. Upon retirement he volunteered at UCLA/Mattel's Children's Hospital and the Santa Monica Police Department. He was deeply loved by all who knew him, and will be greatly missed.If you wish to make a donation in Dick's honor, please donate to UCLA/Mattel's Children's Hospital.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 23, 2019