Richard Lance KIRSCHNER

Richard Lance KIRSCHNER Obituary
Richard L. Kirschner passed away Nov. 12, 2019 after complications from cancer. He is survived by his adoring wife Louise of 55 years, devoted son Daniel, loving daughter-in-law Leah, wonderful grandchildren Henry and Annie, nieces, nephews and cousins.Dick was a CBS executive for 34years. Upon retirement he volunteered at UCLA/Mattel's Children's Hospital and the Santa Monica Police Department. He was deeply loved by all who knew him, and will be greatly missed.If you wish to make a donation in Dick's honor, please donate to UCLA/Mattel's Children's Hospital.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 23, 2019
