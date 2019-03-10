Resources More Obituaries for Richard Maullin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Lawrence Maullin

Obituary Condolences Flowers September 1, 1940 - March 6, 2019 Richard Lawrence Maullin, son of Leonard Maullin and Esther Neches Maullin, and brother to Laurie Jean Maullin (Firestein) was born, on September 1, 1940 at Cedars of Lebanon in Los Angeles. Curious about the world around him and armed with Spanish from Los Angeles High School, he earned a doctorate in political science at UCLA focusing on Latin American politics and economics. He joined RAND Corporation's social science research staff and found plenty of time for beach volleyball. On Santa Monica beach he met Michèle Tamar from Orleans, France-supposedly "the unusual binding of her book" caught his eye. He fell in love with her culinary artistry, her keen insights into current events, and her expansive heart. They married in 1967 and had two daughters, Nathalie and Céline. He instilled a love of learning, good food, and Yiddishkeit in both his daughters. Richard met Jerry Brown at a party in Bogotá, Colombia beginning a relationship that spanned over 50 years. Per Governor Brown, "He was a key leader of my campaign for governor. Richard was the first chairman of California's Energy Commission, where he developed pioneering energy efficiency standards that were the first in the nation." When Jerry Brown was elected for his third and fourth gubernatorial terms, he appointed Maullin to the California Independent System Operator Board of Governors that is tasked with managing the electrical grid. In 1981 he cofounded the public opinion research firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin & Associates, remaining with his company until 2017.He was the CEO of MCR Geothermal Corp. from 1980 to 1985, chairman of the board of the Vilnius Yiddish Institute at Vilnius University in Lithuania, and a member of the board of directors of the Los Angeles Regional Hillel Council.Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2004, he continued to work hard, committed to live his life to the fullest doing what he loved. He maintained a rigorous exercise regimen until several days before his death. He coped with the physical indignities imposed by his illness with grace and humor thanks to the support of family and a steady stream of friends. Richard passed away from pneumonia secondary to Parkinson's on March 6, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Michèle, his daughter Dr. Nathalie Maullin and her husband Hugh Nathanson, and step-grandchildren Aidan and Remi Nathanson, his daughter Céline Maullin and her husband Jet Wharton, his nephews Jonathan and Jeffery Firestein, and Schmutz Cat. On lève un verre à toi Papa- L'Chaim!Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11th at 11AM at Hillside Memorial Park 6001 West Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90045. A reception will be held at the family home starting at 1:30 Monday. Shiva will be held at the family home on Tuesday evening at 7:30PM Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries