August 9, 1948 - February 16, 2019 Richard Lee Fair passed away peacefully with his loving family around him. He grew up in the SF Valley and resided in Porter Ranch. He loved his family, playing golf, driving to the beach, spending time with his friends, and relaxing in the sun. He owned Fair Bail Bonds for the past 50 years. "Don't Wail in Jail Call Fair for Bail." Survived by daughters Ashley Vener (Michael) & Haley Fair, grandchildren Jacob & Elle. Margaret Woodbury was Richards partner of 30 years. Richard was a loving Dad, partner, brother, uncle and friend. Preceded in death by Sidney and Molly Fair and sister Meryl Long.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019