After courageous 7-year battle with Alzheimer's, Dick Moore died peacefully in his sleep on 8/9, 2020 at age 87. Born in South Hill Virginia 1932, he attended USC for his BA, graduated law school, married his sweetheart Margie Swanson in 1954, and became a Trojan superfan rarely missing home games. They settled in Pacific Palisades (43 years) to raise a family. Dick practiced criminal law and was also a Municipal Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan. Dick was active in the LA Junior Chamber of Commerce and was chairman of the LA Open golf tournament in 1966 when Arnold Palmer won. Dick also was a member of the Optimist club, President of the Y swim team, Boy Scout leadership, and Trojan Board. Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years Margie, son Dennis, son Eric, daughter Melinda Watson, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Contributions in the name of Dick Moore would be appreciated to Zilkha Institute for Alzheimer's at USC Keck School of Medicine. https://keck.usc.edu/zilkha/support-zni/