Richard Martin Spalding died on March 27, 2019 with his brother, sister, and nephews by his side. Richard was born in Newark, Ohio on September 7,1957. He was a happy, earnest and undemanding kid who played the saxophone, liked nice cars, loved sports and movies, and admired Joe Namath, Johnny Unitas, Bobby Hull, and James Dean. He was also a tremendous athlete. Richard had remarkable coordination, strength, and endurance. Unfortunately, his family moved nearly every two years while he was growing up, so he was never able to fit into a sports niche at the schools he attended. After high school, Richard joined the Marines and for the first few years he excelled. However, after being sent to Okinawa, Japan, something happened to change his perception of the Marines and himself. After being discharged he struggled to fit into the conventional world in the Bay Area, but he wasn't able to cope with its stresses and bureaucracies. He eventually moved to Southern California where he lived by his wits on the streets. Richard was tough, resourceful, and resilient. Like a majority of homeless people, Richard was not always treated well by others. Yet, he remained compassionate, kind, generous, and unselfish. He also managed to retain a remarkable sense of humor. People who actually did take the time to speak to Richard, to get to know him, treated him with kindness and respect and offered him assistance that he greatly appreciated. Richard is survived by his sister, Mary Tillman of San Jose and his brother, Stephen Spalding of Fremont, who will miss him very much and they will miss his beautiful cards. They give a very special thanks to Maria Panduro, Officer Snowden, and their colleagues at the Burbank Police Department, Burbank Fire Station 15, and Seth Becker and his associates at the Los Angeles VA Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 16, 2019