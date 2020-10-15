April 14, 1933 - September 10, 2020 Richard Masaru Ikeda, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on 9/10//2020. According to his wishes no service will be held. He will be greatly missed by his family wife Lurline, son Matthew, son Gregory, wife Nicole and their children, Hanalei and Kenzi. He will be returned to his birthplace of Hilo, Hawaii to be at the Veterans Cemetery. He lived a full life traveling all over California and neighboring states camping, fishing, snow skiing, crabbing, and sightseeing, patiently carrying a backpack of camera equipment while his wife took hundreds of photos. They traveled North to Alaska, Canada, South to Mexico, Costa Rica and drove cross country to the East coast, ferrying to Prince Edwards Island and Nova Scotia and on to Turkey. They traveled West to Hawaii, Japan, China, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. At home he was tending to a yard full of tropical fruit trees. He was a tinkerer making hundreds of things to make life easier. Memories of his life will be remembered by the many photo albums filled his life. The family requests that no monetary donations be made and thank all those who have sent their condolences.



