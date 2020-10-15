1/1
Richard Masaru Ikeda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 14, 1933 - September 10, 2020 Richard Masaru Ikeda, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on 9/10//2020. According to his wishes no service will be held. He will be greatly missed by his family wife Lurline, son Matthew, son Gregory, wife Nicole and their children, Hanalei and Kenzi. He will be returned to his birthplace of Hilo, Hawaii to be at the Veterans Cemetery. He lived a full life traveling all over California and neighboring states camping, fishing, snow skiing, crabbing, and sightseeing, patiently carrying a backpack of camera equipment while his wife took hundreds of photos. They traveled North to Alaska, Canada, South to Mexico, Costa Rica and drove cross country to the East coast, ferrying to Prince Edwards Island and Nova Scotia and on to Turkey. They traveled West to Hawaii, Japan, China, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. At home he was tending to a yard full of tropical fruit trees. He was a tinkerer making hundreds of things to make life easier. Memories of his life will be remembered by the many photo albums filled his life. The family requests that no monetary donations be made and thank all those who have sent their condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved