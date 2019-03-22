|
December 24, 1936 - February 5, 2019 Dancer and choreographer Richard Oliver passed away in Los Angeles on February 5, 20019. Richard's dance studies began at a neighborhood dance studio, Brownee Brown's School of Dance. There at age 14 he met Mary Tiffany, a teacher who would inspire his passion for modern dance. He continued his dance studies with Gloria Newman before founding his own company, Richard Oliver and Dance Company. Mr. Oliver received several National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship-Choreographic grants. As he had directed, a Cheery Send-Off was held on March 4, 2019 attended by friends from his early days as a dancer as well as his many neighbors and friends from his Reflections at Yosemite community home.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 22, 2019