Richard Oliver Chambers
December 15, 1931 - August 16, 2020 Age 88, of Westlake Village, CA. Born to Everett and Alice (Hopkins) Chambers in Glendale, CA. Richard was a longtime member of the DGA where he enjoyed a successful career as a commercial director. He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Nancy (Williams), three sons, Adam (Janna), Colin (Kim), and Ian, brother Everett (Diana) Chambers, aunt Iris (Hopkins) Dreher, precious grandchildren, Sofia, Quinn, Hayden, Sam, and Romy; and many dear nieces, nephews and friends.Richard's family wishes to thank the staff at CalVet-West Los Angeles for their exceptional care. Due to the constraints of COVID-19, the family will wait until they can safely gather in celebration of his remarkable life. All inquiries should be directed to Pierce Brothers Westwood Village.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary
1218 Glendon Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
3104741579
