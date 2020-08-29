December 15, 1931 - August 16, 2020 Age 88, of Westlake Village, CA. Born to Everett and Alice (Hopkins) Chambers in Glendale, CA. Richard was a longtime member of the DGA where he enjoyed a successful career as a commercial director. He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Nancy (Williams), three sons, Adam (Janna), Colin (Kim), and Ian, brother Everett (Diana) Chambers, aunt Iris (Hopkins) Dreher, precious grandchildren, Sofia, Quinn, Hayden, Sam, and Romy; and many dear nieces, nephews and friends.Richard's family wishes to thank the staff at CalVet-West Los Angeles for their exceptional care. Due to the constraints of COVID-19, the family will wait until they can safely gather in celebration of his remarkable life. All inquiries should be directed to Pierce Brothers Westwood Village.



