November 11, 1919 - February 5, 2020 Richard (Dick) was born in Manhattan, NY, to (Hugh) Louis and Lillian Oppenheim. He was raised in Mount Vernon, NY, with his sister "Boots" Oppenheim Gettleman. He was only 13 when his father passed away and quickly became a self-starter. Dick received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan in 1940. He became a diehard Michigan football fan and continued to root for the Wolverines for the next 80 years. He married the love of his life, Edith Borner Oppenheim. They shared 72 years together, traveling the world, collecting art, enjoying classical music, savoring meals at top restaurants and making lifelong friends. Dick was a loving father to John (Barbara), Glenn, and Richard Jr. (Noriko), grandfather to Scott, Jamie (Andrew), Alison, Richard III (Shira), Kailey (Jacob), Taryn, Tino, and great-grandfather to Ellis. Family was paramount to Dick; he was the glue that held everyone together, hosting weekly Sunday dinners, Thanksgivings and other celebrations. His drive and curiosity fueled a number of inventions. He held several patents in the field of chemistry. One of his designs led to the formation of Spraylat Corporation, a company that manufactured industrial coatings. Dick founded and supervised the West Coast office and held the title of executive vice president. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for 76 years. He valued education and wanted others to have access to the same opportunities. Dick contributed heartily to cultural and educational institutions. Dick recently celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends who relished in his achievements and cherished his company.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 15, 2020