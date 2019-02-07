Home

Richard Paul Accardi

Richard Paul Accardi Obituary
April 24, 1944 - October 25, 2018 It is with great sadness we share in the passing of Richard Accardi, a longtime resident of Burbank and a very dedicated and respected teacher in the L.A. Unified School District for over 37 years. Mr. Accardi left everlasting knowledge and memories for all his students whether it was Art, English or Humanities. He is survived by son Nicholas, sister Fran Kahn (George), nieces Theresa Perdomo (Sam) and Christine Bernie (Chris), nephew Sean Hansen (V), and great-nieces Rachel Hengehold, Lauren Hengehold, Madison Hansen and Avery Hansen. He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
