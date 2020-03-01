|
|
October 23, 1945 - February 27, 2020 Richard passed away peacefully at Hoag Hospital with his 3 daughters Shawn, Amber, and Jamie and his beautiful granddaughter Zaharah by his side. In his early years he was passionate about sports, his family, and decorating for the holidays. Later in life, he was a loving papa to his grandchildren Richard, Mykah, Zaharah, and Jaxson. He was predeceased in death by his parents Michael and Kathryn LaMantia and his sister Paula Kazmierczak. Richard had a personality that can only be described as larger than life that will follow him to the next chapter. Rest easy Dad, we love you!
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2020