April 17, 1927 - April 13, 2020 Richard Philip Wagner passed away peacefully at his home in Laguna Woods with his wife Marilyn at his side. He was born in Akron, Ohio, the fifth child of Charles and Helen Wagner. He graduated from Fairfax High School in Los Angeles in 1945. Immediately following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII and was sent to Germany. Richard graduated from USC with a business degree in 1952 where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta. He began a successful career in the computer industry as a salesman in Southern California.Richard married Marilyn Harris, his cherished wife of 62 years, in 1957. He is the beloved father of five children, Kathleen (Steindlberger), Richard (preceded in death in 1962), Paul, Joan (Valdez) and Mary (Bilse). Richard leaves behind his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jack, Lauren, Anne, Kate, Sarah, Margaret and Megan who loved him dearly.We also wish to thank his hospice nurse Sara, and Robert and David for their tireless and compassionate care.Richard had a great sense of humor, loved the USC Trojans, traveling the world, and was always dedicated to his family. He will be missed by all, but forever remembered in our hearts.Services will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Laguna Woods at a later date.O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300www.oconnormortuary.com



